Police subdue man trying to ignite gas leak in Boston apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some fast-acting Boston police officers are being applauded for diffusing what could have been an explosive situation Friday when an emotionally disturbed man ripped a gas line out of the wall and tried to light a cigarette lighter, officials said.

Officers responding to a 12:10 p.m. report of an emotionally disturbed person on Walford Way found that a 57-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had barricaded himself inside an apartment and ripped a gas line from the wall. When they made their way into the apartment, police said the man started trying to ignite a cigarette lighter in the room with the gas leak.

Using a less-lethal, Super Sock round shotgun, the officers disarmed the man and placed him into custody. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He will be charged with attempted arson, assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

“This was obviously an extremely dangerous incident both for the other residents of the building and for my officers,” Police Commissioner William B. Evans said in a statement. “The officers knew they needed to act quickly, and I applaud their restraint in a volatile and unstable situation.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)