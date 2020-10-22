Police: Sudbury man kidnapped, brutally beat, threatened to kill woman he met on Tinder

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sudbury man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he kidnapped, brutally beat, and threatened to kill a woman he recently met on the popular dating app Tinder.

Peter Bozier, 28, was arraigned Wednesday in Framingham District Court on charges including kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, witness intimidation, threats to commit a crime, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

Detectives responding to Lahey Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday learned a woman undergoing treatment had been severely beaten while being held against her will at a home in Sudbury, police said.

Bozier also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her child if they reported the incident to the authorities.

After speaking with the victim, police said they were able identify Bozier and arrest him during a traffic stop on Boston Post Road.

During the booking process, Bozier allegedly assaulted several police officers, leaving them with scrapes, cuts, and bruising.

It’s not clear how the victim was able to escape from Bozier.

Bozier was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing. He is due back in court next week.

An investigation remains ongoing.

