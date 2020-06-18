Police supporters, Black Lives Matter demonstrators gather in West Roxbury for dueling rallies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dueling demonstrations took place at the Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury on Wednesday, with some showing up to support the police and others for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of people could be heard chanting “Back the blue,” while those on the opposite side of the street cried out, “Black Lives Matter.”

The “Back the Blue” rally was planned in the midst of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

“Nobody else is out there but they are every single day going into the most dangerous situations; never knowing if they’re going to come home that night,” said Rayla Campbell, a support of the police. “They go out and they do that to protect us and to uphold our constitution and our freedom.”

Counter protesters held pictures of black men who were killed by police.

Leslie Vargas, a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, got emotional while talking about those deaths.

“The people that are standing on that side don’t care about other people. They don’t care about U.S. citizens,” she said through tears. “If we were all equal, we wouldn’t be out here fighting for human rights.”

Police supporters say Black Lives Matter demonstrators have acted violently toward law enforcement.

“When you support the police, you don’t have to board up the stores because we’re peaceful,” police supporter Dianna Ploss said. “We know how to stand and support the things that we appreciate and the things that we love.”

Another pro-police demonstration was held in Burlington on Wednesday.

