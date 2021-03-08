Police surround home in Maine amid report of hostages

Police set up roadblocks and students were dismissed from school as a tactical team surrounded a home on Monday.

Three people were taken hostage after a man broke into the house Monday morning, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. told the Sun Journal. One one person escaped and the others were zip-tied, he said.

Neighbors say they heard a loud bang Monday morning. Then local police were notified and officers arrived.

Local, county and state police were at the scene, along with a state police armored tactical vehicle. Spruce Mountain schools were dismissed because of the situation, officials said.

