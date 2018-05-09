ACUSHNET, Mass. (WHDH) — An Acushnet dance studio owner is urging an alleged burglar to turn himself in after she says more than $3,000 was stolen from her studio on Saturday.

Broadway Dance School owner Nicole Sanders said the burglar, who used a rock to smash the glass front door, made off with 16 envelopes containing $3,200 that was going to be used to send 19 dance students to a national competition in July.

“When I came in, the glass was completely shattered,” Sanders said. “There was barely anything there, it was everywhere.”

Surveillance video released Wednesday showed the suspect going through the doors of the front desk before fleeing on foot through a whole in the front door.

When asked about the thief, Sanders said, “I hope he turns himself in and does the right thing, makes everything right.”

After reviewing surveillance video, police described their suspect as having a skinny build and a scruffy beard.

He is also accused of breaking into a business next door.

The studio has started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising enough money to send the dance students to the competition.

