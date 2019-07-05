Police: Suspect accused of assaulting 2 with knife arrested

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after two people were assaulted with a knife in Walpole Friday, police say

Officers arrived in the Johnson Drive neighborhood behind the Walmart, to search for a person accused of assaulting two victims with a knife and throwing a brick at their car, according to a post on Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr.’s Twitter.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested.

The condition of the victims is unclear at this time.

An investigation is ongoing in the area.

Neighborhood Advisory: Johnson Drive neighborhood behind Walmart. @WalpolePolice activity was search for suspect who struck victims car w/brick & assaulted 2 victims with knife. Suspect is in custody. Article search for evidence ongoing. Area is safe. — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) July 5, 2019

