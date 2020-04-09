MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspect fled the scene of a breaking-and-entering incident in Melrose before being apprehended on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Forest Street learned the suspect had fled the area, Melrose police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was eventually taken into custody.

What happened between the time the suspect fled and when he was taken into custody remains under investigation.

Police say no one was shot and there were no injuries.

