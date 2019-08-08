Police: Suspect accused of stealing nonverbal Marshfield boy’s iPad taken into custody

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – Police in Marshfield say they have taken a man accused of walking off with a young nonverbal boy’s iPad into custody.

Nolan Redden, 34, was arrested at his home Thursday and is now facing a larceny charge after he allegedly stole an iPad belonging to 11-year-old Aiden Glynn who uses the device to communicate.

Glynn, was playing with his therapist Lexie Parson at the Martinson Elementary School playground Wednesday when that lifeline was taken from him.

“We put it on top of the fence so whoever had to get out of the fence had to physically take the iPad off in order to get out,” Parsons said. “Silver writing on the back of the iPad is describing his condition.”

Parsons said she was shocked something like this would happen especially because a note was attached to the back of the iPad detailing who it belonged to and why it was so important.

Marshfield police took Glynn’s story to heart and say they were determined to find the thief who stole the boy’s only way to communicate.

“This is just a little bit more than a regular iPad,” Chief Phil Tavares said. “This is something that is very important to him and very important to us to get it back to him.”

Police said they were able to use surveillance footage to identify Redden.

The iPad was later found in a dumpster. The device was cleaned off and returned to its rightful owner.

A friend of Glynn’s posted his story to Facebook garnering more than 1,000 shares and $650 raised to purchase a new device.

“They don’t even know him but they were so moved by his story,” Parsons said. “That really just shows how great Marshfield is.”

Redden has been released on personal recognizance.