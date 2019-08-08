Police: Suspect accused of stealing nonverbal Marshfield boy’s iPad taken into custody

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield say they have taken a man accused of walking off with a young nonverbal boy’s iPad into custody.

Nolan Redden, 34, is facing a larceny charge after he allegedly stole an iPad belonging to 11-year-old Aiden Glynn who uses the device to communicate.

Glynn, was playing with his therapist Lexie Parson at the Martinson Elementary School playground Wednesday when that lifeline was taken from him.

“We put it on top of the fence so whoever had to get out of the fence had to physically take the iPad off in order to get out,” Parsons said. “Silver writing on the back of the iPad is describing his condition.”

Parsons said she was shocked something like this would happen especially because a note was attached to the back of the iPad detailing who it belonged to and why it was so important.

A friend of Glynn’s posted his story to Facebook garnering more than 1,000 shares and $650 raised to purchase a new device.

“They don’t even know him but they were so moved by his story,” Parsons said. “That really just shows how great Marshfield is.”

Marshfield police took Glynn’s story to heart and say they were determined to find the thief who stole the boy’s only way to communicate.

“This is just a little bit more than a regular iPad,” Chief Phil Tavares said. “This is something that is very important to him and very important to us to get it back to him.”

Marshfield Police have arrested 34 year old Nolan Redden and charged him with larceny under $1200. They say while playing basketball at a local school yesterday he spotted an autistic boy’s iPad draped on a gate and stole it. Police are hoping to find the device but haven’t yet. pic.twitter.com/lTmCBtXdAn — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)