MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing criminal charges and two others are being sought after a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of School and North streets around 7:50 p.m. found a man in his mid-30s who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea police.

He was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is believed to have happened inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea, not far from where the victim was located, police said.

Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, was arrested by Revere police later Sunday night.

He is set to appear in Salem District Court Monday to face charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping, and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt.

Manchester-by-the-Sea police say they are still looking for two suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

There is no danger to the public at this time, and the stabbing is not believed to be a random act, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

