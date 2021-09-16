BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken into custody after a child’s head was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Dorchester on Thursday evening, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Talbot Avenue near Codman Square around 4 p.m. found a child who had been grazed by a bullet.

The child had non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

Video from SKY7HD showed several police cruisers lining Talbot Avenue near Codman Square. Video also showed officers putting up crime scene tape in front of several stores.

No additional information was immediately available.

