Police: Suspect arrested after entering Boston Medical Center area with firearm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is facing charges after police say they entered an area of Boston Medical Center on Friday while armed.

Officers responding to a call just before 1 p.m. from hospital security who found a loaded .40 caliber Glock from inside a bag performed a pat frisk on a suspect who they identified as Dana Johnson, 40, of Dorchester, police said.

Johnson was carrying additional rounds of ammunition in their pockets, which officers on scene confiscated, according to police.

Johnson is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and for carrying a loaded weapon, police said.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)