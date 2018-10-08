Police: Suspect arrested after man fights off armed carjacker in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Wilmington man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to carjack a man at gunpoint in Tewksbury on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Main Street about 10:06 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a suspect had just approached a man in his 60s and ordered him out of his car at gunpoint, according to Tewksbury police.

The victim, who managed to fight off the suspect with the help of a passerby, provided police with a description of his attacker.

Soon after, officers arrested Jacob Stow on charges of armed carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob a person over 60, assault nad battery on a person over 60, and attempting to commit a crime while masked.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

