Police: Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A person suspected of stabbing a man in Haverhill on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of South Main and South Pleasant streets around 11:20 a.m. found the 24-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

It’s not clear if the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The alleged suspect has since been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.

HPD is actively invest a stabbing incident which occurred in the area of So Main St and So Pleasant St@ 11:18AM today. The victim,a male 24yr old ,Haverhill resident,sustained non life threatening injuries. The alleged perpetrator is under arrest. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) May 19, 2021

