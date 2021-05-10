MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken into custody after a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of School and North streets around 7:50 p.m. found a man in his mid-30s who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea police.

He was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested by Revere police later Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing is believed to have happened inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea, not far from where the victim was located, police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

