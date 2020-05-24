Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing man in the chest with box cutter in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested in Allston after police say he stabbed another man in the chest with a box cutter on Saturday.

Officers responding to a call for a person with a knife on Brighton Avenue near CVS around 10:45 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent laceration to his chest, police said.

He told officers that a suspect had approached him and slashed him with a box cutter for no apparent reason, according to police.

The suspect, Waldeir Pereira, 50, of Allston was positively identified and arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said. A box cutter was recovered in the area.

