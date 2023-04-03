FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested following a stolen car pursuit in Foxboro, according to state police.

Officers tracked down the car at an apartment building Sunday night. When a suspect came out of the building, police say he drove off and struck several parked cars.

Investigators say the man eventually stopped on Route 140 and ran away from the vehicle.

Police say a K9 team and helicopter tracked the suspect down to the area of 32 Commercial Street and took him into custody.

