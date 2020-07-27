Police: Suspect arrested after trooper dragged by car during firearms investigation

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man accused of dragging a state police trooper with a car during a firearms investigation in Avon on Monday evening has been taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was in a vehicle parked near the Walmart on Memorial Drive. As the trooper was conducting the investigation, the suspect allegedly sped away, dragging the trooper for several feet, according to police.

That trooper was able to roll away from the vehicle and the suspect continued onto Route 24 northbound.

That vehicle then crashed in Randolph just prior to the split, with the trooper and several others in tow.

That suspect then fled from the crash on foot and was later placed under arrest near the intersection of Canton Street and Crowley Drive.

The trooper who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was able to continue with their shift.

The firearms investigation is still underway.

