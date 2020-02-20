Police: Suspect arrested after trooper dragged during Ware traffic stop

The trooper was not injured.

Hurlburt then took off down the highway toward Palmer.

He was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Thursday morning and is set to face a judge in Eastern Hampshire District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a police officer.

