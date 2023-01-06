BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston, according to police.

Officials say 47-year-old Santos Moscoso was taken into custody at 74 Sumer Street on Thursday.

Moscoso was wanted for several warrants issued out of East Boston District Court for incidents where he vandalized motor vehicles in East Boston.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

