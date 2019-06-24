MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman sleeping inside her Manchester, New Hampshire apartment was awoken to a man kicking and punching her before he slashed her with a knife last Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a West Side apartment learned that 34-year-old Angel Maldonado, who was known to the victim, had hit her dozens of times in the head and face, as well as kicked her in the back and stomach, according to police.

Maldonado also allegedly hit her with a lamp, threw a dresser on her and hit her with one of the drawers.

He then slashed her arm with a knife and strangled her, the victim reportedly told police.

Police issued arrest warrants for Maldonado on charges of first and second-degree assault, simple assault and criminal mischief.

On Sunday, police say they received an anonymous call that Maldonado was in the area of Beech and Hanover streets.

Officers responding to the area stopped Maldonado in Bronstein Park and took him into custody without incident.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

