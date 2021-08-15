BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man in Roxbury.

Dravon Robinson, 36, of Boston, was arrested at the Boston Police Headquarters around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:35 a.m. on August 8 found Ricardo Garcia, of Boston, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Garcia was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Robinson is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

