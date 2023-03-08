BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that took place Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Ruben Lieske, 21, of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 189 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 p.m. found two victims suffering from neck lacerations.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was treated and released on scene.

Police say they were able to broadcast a description and direction of flight of the suspect. As officers were checking the area, they saw a person matching the description.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to place Lieske into handcuffs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox