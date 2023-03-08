BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that took place Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Ruben Lieske, 21, of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 189 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 p.m. found two victims suffering from neck lacerations.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was treated and released on scene.

Police say they were able to broadcast a description and direction of flight of the suspect. As officers were checking the area, they saw a person matching the description.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to place Lieske into handcuffs.

