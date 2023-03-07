BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at 109 Weaver Way in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Police say 36-year-old Austin Dillon of Dorchester was arrested Monday night on a warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for the murder.

Dillon is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Weaver Way around 3:30 p.m. Saturday found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Boston Police are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

