MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manchester Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots heard at a home on Spruce Street around 11:15 a.m., where a woman reported that a man she knew had confronted her outside the building with a firearm and shot several rounds into her unoccupied car.

The woman was not hurt and the man drove away after the shooting, police say. A young child was asleep inside the apartment at the time.

Police were able to identify the man as 21-year-old Codarrel Kirk of Manchester They also discovered that Kirk had threatened and assaulted the same woman earlier in the week.

Kirk was located and taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon at a Country Club Drive address. He is charged with criminal threatening, simple

assault, first degree assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kirk is set to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

