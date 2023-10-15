BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing on Southampton Street in Roxbury late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 112 Southampton St. around 9:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and lower back, according to Boston police.

Alexander Aulet, 40, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Aulet is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

