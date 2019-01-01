Police: Suspect carjacks vehicle in Providence with 5-year-old child inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A suspect is on the run after police say a vehicle was carjacked in Providence with a 5-year-old boy inside.

Police say the young boy was with his uncle and cousin in a blue BMW when the uncle ran into a home for a few minutes and the cousin stepped out of the vehicle to say hello to a friend, leaving the 5-year-old inside the car.

At that moment, the family says a carjacker jumped into the vehicle and took off — with the child still inside.

Police say the suspect ditched the vehicle a few minutes away and ran off. Officers found the boy unharmed.

Residents in the Providence neighborhood say they’ve been on alert ever since.

“We can’t even keep our children in the car just to run into the store ’cause who knows what’s going to happen,” one resident said.

The child was reunited with his family. Police say the suspect is still on the loose.

