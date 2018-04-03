Police: Suspect charged in Christmas Day shooting in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing assault charges in connection with an early morning Christmas Day shooting in Easton that left a man seriously injured.

Lee J. Fruzzetti, 53, was charged Tuesday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Easton police.

At about 2:49 a.m. Christmas Day, Easton police officers responding to a reported shooting on Massapoag Avenue found a 50-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds in a rear pool house. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators later determined that a gunman had fired multiple rounds into the pool house from the outside.

In a statement, Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan said a “thorough investigation” involving multiple law enforcement agencies and state troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office determined that Fruzzetti was the shooter. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

“These charges are the result of an extensive investigation into what happened that morning,” Sullivan said. “Our detectives have been working diligently with many of our area law enforcement partners and I thank them for their assistance in this case.”

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)