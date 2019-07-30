Police: Suspect charged with trafficking cocaine following traffic stop in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was charged with trafficking cocaine following a motor vehicle stop in Walpole Tuesday.

Following the stop, officers found 127 grams of cocaine inside the vehicle and $3,000 in cash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is facing other “various charges.”

Trafficking drugs over 100 grams carries a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years behind bars.

The investigation is ongoing.

