NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault raising alarm bells in the small seaside community of Nahant.

Police say a man armed with a knife dragged a woman into the bushes Tuesday night near a public bathroom on Nahant Beach.

Following the assault, the suspect took off. Police say the victim was cut but it expected to be okay.

A woman who lives nearby says she saw first responders on the scene Tuesday night and knew something was wrong.

Officials say before the assault, the victim saw the suspect wearing a red hoodie riding a bike in the area often visited by people in the community.

First responders, including Nahant police and state police, helped the victim after the assault.

Residents are hoping for a swift end to the search for the suspect.

“It is scary to think that he is still out there and hopefully there is no second incidents,” said Angela Videtta, who lives in Nahant. “I’m just thinking of the victim and I’m praying for her and I hope she’s ok and safe.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)