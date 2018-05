Stoughton police are looking to identify this man. Courtesy Stoughton Police Department.

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are hoping to identify a man who they say dropped a loaded gun during a fight inside a local gas station.

The suspect allegedly dropped a firearm with a defaced serial number during in a fight inside a Mobil gas station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 781-344-2424.

Looking to identify this man. He was involved in a fight inside the Mobil Gas station. He dropped a loaded firearm during the fight. He is wanted for possession of a firearm with defaced serial number. Call 781-344-2424 if you can ID him. pic.twitter.com/DVJnvvSFb6 — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) May 16, 2018

