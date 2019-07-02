MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman accused of stealing a car parked outside of a Planet Fitness in Manchester drove it to a mall to go shopping Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to the Eddy Road gym around 8:15 p.m. spoke with the victim who said she had placed her wallet and keys in a gym locker but had not secured it around 7 p.m.

She then realized about 90 minutes later that her car was gone, according to police.

The victim activated the location app in her car and found that it was in the Best Buy parking lot at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Officers found the vehicle and waited for the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Tyquannya Tyson, of Manchester, to return, police said.

Tyson eventually stopped by the car, opened the passenger door and put shopping bags inside before heading back toward the mall, police added.

The officers commanded Tyson to stop but she allegedly began to run before being apprehended.

Tyson was found with multiple stolen credit cards and wallets, according to police.

She is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit cards, receiving or possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.

