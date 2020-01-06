Police: Suspect dumped popcorn in parking lot to lure group of seagulls before running them over

(WHDH) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect who allegedly bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn and dumped it in a parking lot to lure a group of seagulls before running over the birds with their car.

Officers responding to a report of animal cruelty outside the Dollar Tree in Laurel on Saturday morning found a flock of dead seagulls “in “extremely close proximity to one another,” according to the Laurel Police Department.

An investigation determined that the suspect purchased the popcorn from the Dollar Tree and emptied the bag in the parking lot to “intentionally” lure the seagulls to their death.

The suspect then ran over the seagulls, killing at least 10 of them, police said. They then fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department.

