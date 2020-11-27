Police: Suspect fires on officers investigating shooting incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford police have taken an 18-year-old man into custody in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured Friday morning.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Lafrance Street at around 10:21 a.m. found 40-year-old Angel Cruz suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III

Cruz was rushed to St. Luke’s hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim who has been identified only as a 32-year-old New Bedford man attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed near Linden and County streets before he could get there.

Emergency crews transported him to St. Luke’s as well before taking him to Rhode Island Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

Less than an hour after the shooting occurred, officers came upon a man, later identified as 18-year-old Jon Zell of Mattapoisett, matching the description of the shooter near the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets.

When they approached him, officers said he started firing a handgun at them. Once the gun was empty, officers were able to take him into custody.

No officers were injured and none returned fire.

Zell is facing multiple charges of armed assault with intent to murder and more may be lodged against him as the investigation continues.

He is slated to be held in jail through the weekend and arraigned on Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.

Earlier today, NBPD responded to a shooting incident near Reynolds and Adam’s. Two victims transported to St. Luke’s Hospital. While attempting to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect fired on police. No Officers were harmed and a suspect is in custody. — New Bedford Police (@NewBedfordPD) November 27, 2020

