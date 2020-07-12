Police: Suspect identified in vandalism of Black Lives Matter art in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified one of the suspects wanted in a case of vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation in Boston, officials said.

Officers investigating the incident said a Black Lives Matter art installation bolted to a MassDOT fence in the area of Lincoln Street in Allston around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday was vandalized by a male seen on video accompanied by a female, police said.

Police did not name the suspect and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256.

