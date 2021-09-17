BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken into custody after a 7-year-old girl’s head was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Dorchester on Thursday evening, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Talbot Avenue near Codman Square around 4 p.m. found a girl who had been grazed by a bullet while walking along the sidewalk.

Surveillance video showed other children in the area running for cover as the young girl flinches and grabs her head.

“This is obviously a very tragic incident. Fortunately, the 7-year-old only has a minor graze,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

The child had non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

“This happened in the middle of the day on a school day, and a 7-year-old child is now a traumatized victim of gun violence,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Thank God it is a graze but, centimeters from there we could have been at a very different crime scene.”

Video from SKY7HD showed several police cruisers lining Talbot Avenue near Codman Square. Video also showed officers putting up crime scene tape in front of several stores.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and one person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)