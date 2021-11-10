REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Revere on Wednesday, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a firearm discharge involving a trooper in the area of Shirley Avenue before 2 p.m. learned the suspect may have attempted to run over the trooper, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The suspect is said to have fled from their vehicle, prompting a brief foot chase through the neighborhood before they were taken into custody on Florence Avenue. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several cruisers parked in the area as troopers roped the street off with yellow crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

This shooting comes just one day after three Boston police officers were injured in a shooting following an hourslong standoff in Boston.

MSP units responding to Shirley Avenue area in Revere for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper. A suspect is in custody. This is developing; more info will be released at an appropriate time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 10, 2021

Breaking; sources say suspect in custody after chase in Revere…Troopers fired 2 shots at suspect after a foot chase that ended on Florence Ave moments ago..no reports of any injuries at this time #7News pic.twitter.com/h5c9oVuAzc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 10, 2021

Breaking: sources say one trooper was being checked out at the hospital after hurting his leg during the foot pursuit for suspect in Revere a short time ago…no one was hit by the gunfire #7News pic.twitter.com/EnaRC6ie89 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 10, 2021

