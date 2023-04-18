QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody and expected to face charges after three people were injured in a home invasion in Quincy Sunday night, according to police.

7NEWS later spoke with a victim who asked that his name and face not be shown and who described the moment he said a gunman barged into the house.

“We don’t know who he was,” the man said. “This was completely random. It’s terrifying.”

Officers responded to 400 Block of Granite Street just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were fired and multiple people were stabbed.

Upon arrival, police said officers located four people, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

The victim said he and his roommates had been getting ready for dinner when they heard a knock at their door.

What they thought was their food delivery, the man said, soon took a terrifying turn.

“He asked for someone’s name that didn’t live here and we said ‘No, no, you’ve got the wrong house, I think,’” the man said.

The victim said the person at the door then pulled a gun out of a bag, pointed it at one of the people in the home and forced his way inside.

The man said the gunman demanded they get on their stomachs and even tried to zip tie their hands behind their backs.

The man said he and his friends told the person where their wallets were and where their laptops were.

“He goes, ‘No, no, I’m not here for that,” he said. “He wanted to know our names. He was here for a specific person.”

The victim said his friend’s fiance flung herself at the intruder to try and knock the gun out of his hands after the intruder cocked the weapon.

The man said the others grabbed knives and whatever else they could to defend themselves.

“We had all got pretty beat up and cuts, scrapes everywhere,” he said. “There was blood everywhere, basically.”

The victim said the gunman ran out a back door as one of the roommates ran out the front door to flag down a neighbor who called 911.

While the roommates said they’re all doing okay physically, the emotional wounds from this incident may take longer to heal.

“It’s traumatic,” the man said. “It’s one of those things that, the more you think about it, the more you’re like, ‘I cannot believe I’m alive.’”

Police said the suspect is set to face a judge at Quincy District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)