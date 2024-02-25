BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Boston on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Commercial Street found one person suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

After an investigation, a man was taken into custody. His name was not released.

No additional information was immediately available.

