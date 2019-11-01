Police: Suspect in Fitchburg hit-and-run that left elderly woman dead turns himself in

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg man who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg on Thursday has turned himself in and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of 650 John Fitch Highway about 6:30 p.m. found 71-year-old Mary Paulette Murphy, of Fitchburg, injured in the road, according to Fitchburg police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Scott Proctor, of Lunenburg, turned himself over to police on Friday.

He is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

