Police: Suspect in Holyoke shooting nabbed

HAMPDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman injured Wednesday was arrested Friday during a probation appointment.

Joshua Kogut, 30, of Chicopee was placed under arrest just after 2 p.m. when he showed up for a probation appointment at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, according to a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police.

Kogut is wanted in connection to the midnight shooting in Holyoke that left one woman injured.

He is facing several charges including attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is due in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

