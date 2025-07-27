NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Newburyport on Friday afternoon has been arrested in Rhode Island, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking on High Street around 3 p.m. learned that an unknown man went into a residential driveway, shoved a 77-year-old man to the ground, and stole his car, according to Newburyport police.

After an investigation and a review of nearby surveillance video, David L. Agenta, 46, who is homeless but previously lived in Gloucester, was arrested in Rhode Island on two counts of carjacking and a charge of assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person.

Agneta is expected to be arraigned Monday in Rhode Island before being brought back to Massachusetts to face charges.

In a statement, Newburyport Marshal Matthew Simons said, “I’d like to commend our investigators, including the responding officer, Patrolman Michael Falite, and Inspector Dani Sinclair, for the excellent work they put into this case. Their professionalism resulted in a quick determination of the identity of the suspect, providing us with the evidence needed to obtain a warrant and leading to this arrest in Rhode Island. I’m very grateful that their swift efforts and smart thinking led to this violent suspect being taken off the streets, so he can no longer continue to put the public at risk.”

