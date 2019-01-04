Police: Suspect in Tyngsboro armed home invasion turns self in

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in an armed home invasion and stabbing in Tyngsborough on Thursday night turned himself into police Friday night.

Dequan Hagen, 19, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was wanted on charges including armed robbery, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property in connection with an attack authorities say occurred when a sneaker sale went wrong.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Frost Road just after 8 p.m. learned a 17-year-old had been taken to an area hospital after suffering stab wounds to his abdomen, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department.

After conducting an on-scene investigation, officers identified the suspect as Hagen.

Hagen had traveled to the victim’s residence to purchase a pair of sneakers but an altercation began when he allegedly attempted to flee the home without paying, police say.

Officers determined that Hagen later returned to the home with a knife, forced his way in, and stabbed the victim after a trail of blood was said to be found on the floor near a damaged garage.

The victim was later flown to a Boston hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

