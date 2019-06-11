LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect accused of intending to distribute crack cocaine in a Lowell school zone.
Detectives executing a search warrant in the Acre neighborhood seized crack cocaine, Suboxone and cash, Lowell police said.
Sarenth Sok was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Class B substance — crack cocaine — with intent to distribute in a school zone and possession of a Class B substance — Suboxone.
