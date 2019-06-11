LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect accused of intending to distribute crack cocaine in a Lowell school zone.

Detectives executing a search warrant in the Acre neighborhood seized crack cocaine, Suboxone and cash, Lowell police said.

Sarenth Sok was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Class B substance — crack cocaine — with intent to distribute in a school zone and possession of a Class B substance — Suboxone.

SIS detectives executed a search warrant in the Acre that resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, suboxen and cash. Sarenth Sok was arrested for Possession of Class B Substance (crack cocaine) with Intent to Distribute School Zone and Possession of Class B Substance (suboxen). pic.twitter.com/uWLYCRLCGH — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) June 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)