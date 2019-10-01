BOSTON (WHDH) - A person who walked into Boston College High School and made threats before fleeing has been arrested, state police said.
Officers responding to investigate a person at the Dorchester school just before noon began searching the area for the suspect.
A trooper eventually took the suspect into custody before handing them over to Boston police.
No additional information has been released.
