BOSTON (WHDH) - A person who walked into Boston College High School and made threats before fleeing has been arrested, state police said.

Officers responding to investigate a person at the Dorchester school just before noon began searching the area for the suspect.

A trooper eventually took the suspect into custody before handing them over to Boston police.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)