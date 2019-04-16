Police: Suspect posed as deliveryman, shot woman with crossbow concealed in box

(WHDH) — Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect who posed as a deliveryman and shot a woman at point blank range with a crossbow that was concealed inside a package before taking off, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Bayberry Drive in Mississauga, Ontario, on Nov. 7 found a 44-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Peel Regional Police.

Investigators announced Monday that they were able to determine that the victim answered the front door of her residence and was met by the suspect, who was carrying a large box and posing as a delivery man.

After a brief conversation, the suspect allegedly shot the victim with an arrow using a crossbow that was concealed inside of the box. The suspect then fled the area.

Police say the arrow used in the incident is designed to hunt large game, such as moose and deer, and inflict the “maximum amount of damage possible.”

The gruesome act was a premeditated, targeted, and isolated based on the conversation that occurred between the victim and the suspect, according to investigators. It’s not clear what was said during the conversation.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a dark-colored pickup truck that arrived in the area shortly after the incident and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau using the dedicated tip line of 905-456-5840. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

An investigation is ongoing.

