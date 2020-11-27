Police: Suspect shot at officers following shooting that injured 2 people in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old suspect allegedly shot at officers following a shooting that left two people injured in New Bedford on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Reynolds and Adams streets around 10:30 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to New Bedford police.

They were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

Officers identified the shooting suspect as John Zell, of Marion, police said.

While they tried to take him into custody, Zell allegedly fired at them.

He was then placed under arrest.

No officers were reported injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

Earlier today, NBPD responded to a shooting incident near Reynolds and Adam’s. Two victims transported to St. Luke’s Hospital. While attempting to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect fired on police. No Officers were harmed and a suspect is in custody. — New Bedford Police (@NewBedfordPD) November 27, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)