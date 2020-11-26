Police: Suspect slashes 2 women with broken glass in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster woman is facing assault charges after allegedly slashing two women with a piece of glass in Worcester Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight at a Cambridge Street house at 10:15 p.m. were told a woman came to the home and used a piece of broken glass to slash two other women, police said. The victims were taken to the hospital and the suspect allegedly came back to the house while police were there and was arrested.

Beronica Castillo, 26, was charged with mayhem and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

