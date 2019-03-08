Police: Suspect smashed car window, stole purse from vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police say a man smashed a car window and removed a woman’s purse from the vehicle at the Auburn Mall.

Officials posted a photo of the suspect who they say broke into the vehicle at the new Reliant building.

In the photo, the man could be seen walking down the sidewalk with what appeared to be a purse underneath his arm.

Police are asking for help from the public in an attempt to identify the suspect and warned residents not to leave valuable belongings in full view.

