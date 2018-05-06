EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are searching for an SUV that was reported stolen with a dog inside.

Police said a suspect took off in a white Hyundai Santa Fe Sunday afternoon in the East Boston neighborhood, Orient Heights. The SUV had a yellow lab inside.

The SUV has an Italian flag sticker posted on the back.

Anyone with information should contact police.

